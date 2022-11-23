TAP maximizes capacity offered to market on day ahead basis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.23. The Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has maximized the capacity offered to the market on a day ahead basis, Ioannis Maris, TAP’s Country Representative in Greece said at the 1st SEE Ministerial Energy Dialogue organized in Athens, Trend reports Nov.22 via the TAP AG consortium.

“TAP is currently running a market test to expand its long-term capacity,” he added.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

As a key part of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

