Azerbaijan is reliable exporter of oil, natural gas - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Tunisian Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy Neila Gonji discussed matters of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tunisia in the fields of crude oil supplies and renewable energy sources, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting in the UAE, the sides touched upon the issues of diversification of energy supply sources and the development of renewable energy.

Shahbazov noted that Azerbaijan is a reliable exporter of oil and natural gas. He also said that Azerbaijan aims to become a renewable energy supplier as well.

"In order to achieve this, we cooperate with international energy companies on green energy projects. We will continue the policy of diversification in ensuring the energy security of our country and our partners," the minister said.

In turn, the Tunisian minister noted that Tunisia has a need for high-quality Azerbaijani crude oil for the organization of oil refining. She also noted that the country intends to continue cooperation between the relevant companies of the parties in the field of oil supplies.

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan and the State Oil Company of Tunisia have been cooperating in the supply of crude oil and petroleum products for more than ten years.