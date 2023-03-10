Volume of gas transportation via Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The interconnector Greece-Bulgaria has transported 3.08 million megawatt hours from January 1 to February 28, 2023, the ICGB, the pipeline operator, told Trend.

Reportedly, the total volume of gas supplies via IGB since the start of commercial operation on October 1, 2022 stood at of 7.9 million megawatt hours.

As of the end of February, IGB has a total of 15 registered users.

The interconnector with a length of 182 kilometers connects the gas transmission networks of Greece and Bulgaria at the Komotini and Stara Zagora points and is Bulgaria's direct connection to the Trans-Adriatic Gas Pipeline (TAP).

Around 1.57 billion of 3 billion total initial capacity of IGB have been book under 25-year contracts. The rest of the capacity is offered on PRISMA and RBP platforms. IGB covers almost one-third of Bulgaria’s natural gas demand in winter. It can also make gas available for neighboring countries, including to Moldova and Ukraine.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn