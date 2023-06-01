Azerbaijan has all opportunities for speedy transition to clean energy - UK Trade Envoy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijan has all opportunities for a speedy transition to clean energy, UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy Baroness Emma Nicholson said during the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to her, BP in Azerbaijan plays a big role in supporting the country to implement these green projects.

"Azerbaijan's offshore wind energy has significant potential. The UK has significant experience in the field of offshore energy and, in cooperation with the Azerbaijani government, the transition to green energy can be accelerated," she added.

The Baku Energy Week is taking place in the capital of Azerbaijan, combining three prestigious events under one brand from May 31 to June 3.

The 28th International Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) are being held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.

Baku Energy Week is traditionally held with the support of the Ministry of Energy and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

Besides Azerbaijan, the US, Germany, Austria, Belarus, UAE, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Vietnam, China, Algeria, Philippines, Finland, France, Georgia, Spain, Israel, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Canada, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Uzbekistan, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Türkiye and Japan are represented at the event.

The Caspian Oil&Gas and Caspian Power exhibitions are being held at the Baku Expo Center, and the Baku Energy Forum are being hosted by the Baku Congress Center.