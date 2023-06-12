Turkmenistan, Pakistan agree on plan to accelerate implementation of TAPI project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Chairman of the Turkmen Turkmengaz State Concern Maksat Babayev and Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif signed an agreement on a joint plan for the accelerated implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, Trend reports.

According to the official source of Turkmenistan, the signing of the document took place within the framework of the working trip of the delegation of Turkmenistan to Pakistan.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister of Pakistan confirmed support for the early completion of the TAPI gas pipeline and Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line projects, which will play an important role in meeting Pakistan's energy needs.

In his speech at the signing ceremony, he stressed that the TAPI gas pipeline is an extremely important project to ensure regional prosperity, and also confirmed that Pakistan will take all necessary measures to accelerate its implementation.

According to forecasts, the TAPI gas pipeline will annually transport 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas along an 1800-kilometer route from the Turkmen Galkynysh, the second largest gas field in the world, to the Indian city of Fazilka, located near the border of India with Pakistan.