Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $79.18 per barrel on July 3, increasing 33 cents compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $77.81 per barrel, up by 44 cents compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $55.43 per barrel, growing by 79 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by 56 cents compared to the previous price and made up $75.53 per barrel on July 3.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 4, 2023)