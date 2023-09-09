Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Azerbaijani oil prices increase

Oil&Gas Materials 9 September 2023 10:33 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil prices increase

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta increased by $0.63 on September 8 and amounted to $97.06 per barrel, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $0.65 to $96.16 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $78.24 per barrel, up by $0.51 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $0.5 compared to the previous price and reached $92.4 per barrel on September 8.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on September 9.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more