Azerbaijan discloses number of hydropower plants on its liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. A total of 26 hydropower plants (HPPs) have been constructed in Azerbaijan's liberated territories to date, Trend reports.

President of AzerEnergy Baba Rzayev said that construction of nine more HPPs is ongoing in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

To date, "Sugovushan-1" and "Sugovushan-2" HPPs with a combined capacity of 7.8 MW have been built.

Additionally, "Kalbajar-1" HPP with a capacity of 4.4 MW has been commissioned.

Rzayev noted that five other HPPs - "Chirag-1" with a capacity of 8.33 MW, "Chirag-2" ( 3.6 MW), "Gamishli" (6.33 MW), "Soyugbulaq" (5.3 MW), and "Meydan" (3.4 MW) have been launched in Kalbajar.

Furthermore, the "Mishni" HPP (8.25 MW) and "Alkhasli" (six MW) have been inaugurated in the Lachin district. Work has also been completed on the "Aghbulaq-1" HPP.

Rzayev added that the "Jahangirbayli" hydroelectric power station with a capacity of 10.5 MW has been commissioned in the Zangilan district, and work has been finished on three other HPPs - "Shayifli," "Zangilan," and "Sarigishlaq," each with a capacity of 10.5 MW.

The volume of electricity generation in Azerbaijan amounted to 20.2 billion kWh from January through September 2023, of which 1.3 billion kWh accounted for HPPs.