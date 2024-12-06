First horizontal onshore well in country's history to be sunk in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. GL Group is gearing up to break new ground by drilling the first onshore horizontal well in Azerbaijan’s history, reaching a depth of 4,400 meters, Trend reports.

The strategic plan outlines that the horizontal segment of the well is projected to extend approximately 400 meters, with a focus on tapping into deep oil reservoirs at a comparable depth.

“This project is part of a larger initiative that includes drilling three new complex deep wells at Kursangi and Garabaghli fields in the Salyan region, which will mark the end of a 14-year break in drilling at these fields,” the information reads.

Moreover, an appropriate tender for drilling services has already been announced.

To note, GL Group manages five oil and gas fields in Azerbaijan, including "Kursangi" and "Garabaghli" in Salyan district, as well as "Buzovna-Mashtaga," "Gala," and "Zira" in the Absheron peninsula of Azerbaijan.

