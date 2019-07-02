Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 350M manats

2 July 2019 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

The weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on June 24-28 amounted to 350.9 million manats, Trend reports referring to the stock exchange.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth 214.01 million manats of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of 2.1 million notes at the price range of 99.3578 manats to 100 manats were placed.

The volume of trading in bonds in the secondary market amounted to 76.3 million manats.

During the week, transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for $205,800 (349,800 manats), while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for 75.97 million manats.

Most of the transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while transactions on the manat bonds mainly accounted for Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Repo operations amounted to 60.6 million manats.

During the last week, transactions on shares worth 1,900 manats were also concluded in the secondary market.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 2)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market
Finance 28 June 12:06
Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance to auction manat bonds
Finance 21 June 16:48
Azerbaijani Central Bank to auction short-term notes
Finance 18 June 17:19
Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange amounts to almost 300M manats
Finance 15 June 12:45
Acting Chairman of Baku Stock Exchange board appointed
Economy 4 June 18:31
Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 278M manats
Finance 3 June 13:05
Latest
Oil prices climb as OPEC extends cuts, but demand worries persist
Other News 11:43
Alternative energy sources to be launched in one of Kazakhstan's region
Economy 11:41
OPEC decision: What should US customers be worried about?
Oil&Gas 11:41
Vessel explodes in Petkim port (UPDATING)
Oil&Gas 11:31
Iran exceeds 300 kg cap in uranium enrichment
Nuclear Program 11:28
Turkmenistan develops new major gas chemical investment projects
Oil&Gas 11:21
Zenith Energy’s proved and probable oil reserves down in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 11:15
Danish company to open representative office in Georgia
Economy 11:12
Labour's Corbyn calls for investigation over report he is 'too frail' to be UK PM
Other News 11:01