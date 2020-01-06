Petrol, liquefied gas prices down in Kazakhstan

6 January 2020 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan's car park shows aging trends
Transport 13:55
Кazakhstan's KEGOC to buy spare parts for cars via tender
Tenders 12:11
AIIB considering Kazakhstan's transport corridor reconstruction
Transport 11:29
Kazakhstan, US agree on 'open skies'
Transport 10:29
How much will Kazakhstan save by eliminating certificates?
ICT 5 January 21:00
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender for wells study
Tenders 4 January 14:11
Latest
Turkey’s NATEN company to buy solar power plants
Turkey 16:18
Turkmen ministry to put up state property for sale
Turkmenistan 16:07
Number of industrial facilities commissioned in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province revealed
Business 15:53
Iran’s iron ore exports increase
Business 15:47
Nestle Georgia company announces its total revenue
Finance 15:42
Turkmenistan approves country's representatives to Hungarian-Turkmen commission
Turkmenistan 15:36
Russia’s Makhachkala eyes to launch flights to Baku and Tehran in 2020
Economy 15:10
Germany says still wants to save Iran nuclear deal
Europe 15:08
Turkmenistan's oil refinery increases production
Oil&Gas 14:55