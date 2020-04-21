Iranian currency rates for April 21

Finance 21 April 2020 10:15 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, eight currencies have increased and 26 have decreased compared to April 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,484 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial April 21

Iranian rial on April 20

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,094

52,419

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,254

43,381

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,177

4,204

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,011

4,050

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,099

6,117

1 Indian rupee

INR

548

549

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

134,792

134,705

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,673

25,261

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,005

38,949

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,419

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

29,652

29,850

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,149

25,271

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,226

2,236

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,046

6,075

1 Russian ruble

RUB

558

567

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,527

3,516

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,435

26,647

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,440

29,497

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,524

49,540

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,181

2,193

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

30

30

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,069

34,145

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,752

29,774

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,932

5,935

100 Thai baths

THB

128,840

129,153

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,565

9,567

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,938

34,474

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,240

1 euro

EUR

45,484

45,627

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,805

9,863

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,356

13,356

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,694

2,710

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

553

549

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,056

17,164

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,562

82,539

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,098

4,098

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,967

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 166,438 rials, and the price of $1 is 152,323 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 153,506 rials, and the price of $1 is 135,197 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 151,000-154,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 165,000-168,000 rials.

