Iranian currency rates for April 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, eight currencies have increased and 26 have decreased compared to April 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,484 rials.

Currency Iranian rial April 21 Iranian rial on April 20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,094 52,419 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,254 43,381 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,177 4,204 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,011 4,050 1 Danish krone DKK 6,099 6,117 1 Indian rupee INR 548 549 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 134,792 134,705 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,673 25,261 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,005 38,949 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,652 29,850 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,149 25,271 1 South African rand ZAR 2,226 2,236 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,046 6,075 1 Russian ruble RUB 558 567 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,527 3,516 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,435 26,647 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,440 29,497 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,524 49,540 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,181 2,193 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,069 34,145 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,752 29,774 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,932 5,935 100 Thai baths THB 128,840 129,153 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,565 9,567 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,938 34,474 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,484 45,627 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,805 9,863 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,356 13,356 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,694 2,710 1 Afghan afghani AFN 553 549 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,056 17,164 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,562 82,539 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,098 4,098 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 166,438 rials, and the price of $1 is 152,323 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 153,506 rials, and the price of $1 is 135,197 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 151,000-154,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 165,000-168,000 rials.