Iranian currency rates for August 17

Finance 17 August 2020 10:05 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies have increased and 11 have decreased compared to August 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,796 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial August 17

Iranian rial on August 15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

55,022

54,961

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,195

46,205

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,842

4,831

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,734

4,725

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,687

6,679

1 Indian rupee

INR

561

562

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,384

137,348

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

24,983

24,945

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,422

39,424

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,419

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,696

31,677

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,478

27,477

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,419

2,416

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,700

5,700

1 Russian ruble

RUB

576

577

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,509

3,529

1 Syrian pound

SYP

83

83

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,194

30,123

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,662

30,640

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,470

49,472

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,294

2,283

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,895

34,903

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,640

30,642

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,050

6,043

100 Thai baths

THB

134,903

134,892

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,035

10,015

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,463

35,381

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

49,796

49,739

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,011

10,011

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,668

13,669

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,839

2,815

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

544

545

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,074

17,074

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

86,273

86,218

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,042

4,072

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,001

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 257,071 rials, and the price of $1 is 218,759 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 235,007 rials, and the price of $1 is 191,231 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 217,000-220,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 256,000-259,000 rials.

