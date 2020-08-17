Iranian currency rates for August 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies have increased and 11 have decreased compared to August 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,796 rials.

Currency Iranian rial August 17 Iranian rial on August 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,022 54,961 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,195 46,205 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,842 4,831 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,734 4,725 1 Danish krone DKK 6,687 6,679 1 Indian rupee INR 561 562 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,384 137,348 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,983 24,945 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,422 39,424 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,696 31,677 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,478 27,477 1 South African rand ZAR 2,419 2,416 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,700 5,700 1 Russian ruble RUB 576 577 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,509 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,194 30,123 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,662 30,640 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,470 49,472 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,294 2,283 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,895 34,903 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,640 30,642 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,050 6,043 100 Thai baths THB 134,903 134,892 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,035 10,015 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,463 35,381 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,796 49,739 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,011 10,011 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,668 13,669 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,839 2,815 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,074 17,074 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,273 86,218 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,042 4,072 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 257,071 rials, and the price of $1 is 218,759 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 235,007 rials, and the price of $1 is 191,231 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 217,000-220,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 256,000-259,000 rials.