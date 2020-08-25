Iranian currency rates for August 25

Finance 25 August 2020 09:47 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for August 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official foreign exchange rate for August 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 17 have decreased compared to August 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,576 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 25

Iranian rial on August 24

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

55,018

54,979

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,078

46,038

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,782

4,778

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,675

4,668

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,661

6,654

1 Indian rupee

INR

567

561

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,281

137,281

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

24,950

24,942

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,646

39,698

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,754

31,893

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,416

27,434

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,481

2,453

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,691

5,733

1 Russian ruble

RUB

564

562

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,520

3,529

1 Syrian pound

SYP

83

83

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,101

30,116

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,664

30,620

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,553

49,569

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,267

2,274

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,236

34,866

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,705

30,731

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,077

6,070

100 Thai baths

THB

132,492

132,849

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,070

10,047

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,411

35,289

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

49,576

49,539

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,004

9,997

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,664

13,681

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,861

2,841

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

540

542

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,290

16,497

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,719

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

86,564

86,340

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,070

4,083

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

11,966

In Iran, the official foreign exchange rate is used for the import of some essential goods.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to banks and the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 266,123 rials, and the price of $1 is 225,761 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 238,368 rials, and the price of $1 is 196,978 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 224,000-227,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth around 265,000-268,000 rials.

