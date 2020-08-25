Iranian currency rates for August 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official foreign exchange rate for August 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 17 have decreased compared to August 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,576 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 25 Iranian rial on August 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,018 54,979 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,078 46,038 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,782 4,778 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,675 4,668 1 Danish krone DKK 6,661 6,654 1 Indian rupee INR 567 561 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,281 137,281 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,950 24,942 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,646 39,698 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,754 31,893 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,416 27,434 1 South African rand ZAR 2,481 2,453 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,691 5,733 1 Russian ruble RUB 564 562 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,520 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,101 30,116 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,664 30,620 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,553 49,569 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,267 2,274 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,236 34,866 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,705 30,731 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,077 6,070 100 Thai baths THB 132,492 132,849 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,070 10,047 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,411 35,289 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,576 49,539 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,004 9,997 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,664 13,681 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,861 2,841 1 Afghan afghani AFN 540 542 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,290 16,497 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,719 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,564 86,340 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,070 4,083 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,966

In Iran, the official foreign exchange rate is used for the import of some essential goods.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to banks and the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 266,123 rials, and the price of $1 is 225,761 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 238,368 rials, and the price of $1 is 196,978 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 224,000-227,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth around 265,000-268,000 rials.