Rating agency revealed Uzbekistan’s economic and investment potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

RAEX-Europe credit rating agency presented the recently updated credit rating of Uzbekistan, as well as information about its growing financial market and stable banking structures, Trend reports with reference to Dunyo information agency.

An information event dedicated to the economic and investment potential of Uzbekistan, which was organized by the Consulate General of Uzbekistan in Germany in conjunction with the RAEX rating agency, was held in Frankfurt am Main.

Representatives of the public and political, business circles, banking and financial structures of Belarus, Belgium, Germany, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Russia, and Uzbekistan got acquainted with the modern development of Uzbekistan, as well as with an active course of reforming the socio-political and trade-economic spheres.

The speaker of RAEX-Europe explained that the rating of Uzbekistan, repeating last year's BB indicator (speculative rating, which means that there is a possibility of credit risks development, especially as a result of negative economic changes that may occur over time) with a stable outlook, due to the preservation of the positive dynamics of economic growth of Uzbekistan, despite the global pandemic and its negative impact on national and international trade.

The speaker also noted the importance of structural reforms in the public sector in maintaining the positive economic trend of Uzbekistan, which is why there is an inflow of foreign investment in the country.

Representatives of the Agency for State Assets Management and Investment Promotion of Uzbekistan, as well as Avesta Investment Group and Asia Frontclear Management B.V. private companies also introduced the presentation of banking and financial reforms and trade and economic opportunities of Uzbekistan,

The representatives presented the active course of the government aimed at creating all conditions for local and foreign investors, including after the pandemic.

--

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva