Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.26

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 136.36 manat (4.1 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,223.86 manat, which is 2.9 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Sept. 14 3,309.424 Sept. 21 3,320.75 Sept. 15 3,342.209 Sept. 22 3,256.75 Sept. 16 3,331.46 Sept. 23 3,208.427 Sept. 17 3,297.24 Sept. 24 3,149.01 Sept. 18 3,318.409 Sept. 25 3,184.39 Average weekly 3,319.7484 Average weekly 3,223.86

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan dropped by 6.0565 manat (13.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 40.9066 manat, which is 11.1 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Sept. 14 45.5867 Sept. 21 45.6101 Sept. 15 46.6344 Sept. 22 42.0847 Sept. 16 46.3701 Sept. 23 39.9877 Sept. 17 45.5135 Sept. 24 37.2969 Sept. 18 46.0226 Sept. 25 39.5536 Average weekly 46.0255 Average weekly 40.9066

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 130.591 manat (8.2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,495.4532 manat, which is 7.7 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Sept. 14 1,597.703 Sept. 21 1,597.81 Sept. 15 1,638.205 Sept. 22 1,521.31 Sept. 16 1,657.6 Sept. 23 1,469.497 Sept. 17 1,606.13 Sept. 24 1,421.43 Sept. 18 1,603.253 Sept. 25 1,467.219 Average weekly 1,620.5782 Average weekly 1,495.4532

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 257.502 manat (6.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,857.046 manat, which is 3.4 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Sept. 14 3,950.817 Sept. 21 4,063.36 Sept. 15 3,941.017 Sept. 22 3,897.28 Sept. 16 4,047.77 Sept. 23 3,773.822 Sept. 17 4,038.3 Sept. 24 3,744.91 Sept. 18 3,983.865 Sept. 25 3,805.858 Average weekly 3,992.3538 Average weekly 3,857.046

---

