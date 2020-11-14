Iranian currency rates for November 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased compared to November 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,700 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 14 Iranian rial on November 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,399 55,474 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,022 45,848 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,833 4,856 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,581 4,611 1 Danish krone DKK 6,672 6,641 1 Indian rupee INR 564 565 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,362 137,270 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,514 26,537 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,132 39,893 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,417 5,417 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,973 32,117 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,743 28,887 1 South African rand ZAR 2,709 2,686 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,481 5,371 1 Russian ruble RUB 544 545 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,523 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,533 30,546 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,160 31,132 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,528 49,540 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,274 2,275 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,051 35,109 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,863 30,873 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,358 6,349 100 Thai baths THB 139,223 138,752 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,186 10,158 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,897 37,693 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,700 49,446 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,762 9,791 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,761 12,767 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,965 2,964 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,374 16,331 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,718 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,171 86,569 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,883 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 303,324 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,572 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 301,853 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,416 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 266,000-269,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 307,000-310,000 rials.