Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals last deposit auction's results

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has raised 200 million manat ($117.6 million) at the deposit auction, Trend reports citing the CBA.

According to the information, the deposit auction was held on November 30, 2020, the supply from banks exceeded demand by almost four times, reaching 772.5 million manat ($454.4 million).

The weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions concluded within the framework of the auction amounted to 6.01 percent.

The funds were raised for a period of 14 days.

The CBA started holding deposit auctions in June 2016.

