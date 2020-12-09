Iranian currency rates for December 9

Finance 9 December 2020 10:13 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies have increased and 9 have decreased compared to December 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,930 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 9

Iranian rial on December 8

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,187

56,099

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,289

47,139

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,969

5,002

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,810

4,809

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,843

6,832

1 Indian rupee

INR

571

569

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,936

137,926

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,194

26,216

100 Japanese yens

JPY

40,334

40,371

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,419

5,419

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,231

109,231

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,810

32,839

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,638

29,553

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,816

2,772

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,372

5,377

1 Russian ruble

RUB

573

570

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,526

3,526

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

31,237

31,187

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,466

31,425

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,555

49,619

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,256

2,255

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

32

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,485

35,393

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

31,206

31,222

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,434

6,426

100 Thai baths

THB

140,062

139,416

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,323

10,322

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

38,819

38,746

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

50,930

50,885

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,994

9,955

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,815

12,825

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,976

2,972

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

546

546

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,473

16,375

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

87,381

87,176

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,717

3,717

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,111

12,116

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 305,549 rials, and the price of $1 is 253,885 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 308,631 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,378 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 253,000-256,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 305,000-308,000 rials.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Israel to begin mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Dec. 20: health ministry
Israel to begin mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Dec. 20: health ministry
Israel to impose night curfew to curb COVID-19 spread
Israel to impose night curfew to curb COVID-19 spread
Israel's forex reserves hit record 166.95 bln USD
Israel's forex reserves hit record 166.95 bln USD
Loading Bars
Latest
EIA changes forecast for Kazakhstan's 4Q2020 oil extraction Oil&Gas 10:47
Brent prices to exceed $60/bbl only in 2022, says JP Morgan Oil&Gas 10:45
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana increasing flights to Uzbekistan's capital Transport 10:45
Moody's upgrades credit rating of Azerbaijan's Bank of Baku Finance 10:38
Kazakhstan records decline in gold, currency reserves Finance 10:34
JP Morgan expects global oil supply to exceed 100 mb/d Oil&Gas 10:24
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 9 Finance 10:20
Azerbaijan's hazelnuts to soon be exported to Italy and Russia Business 10:16
Necessary steps for transport, communication sector dev’t identified in Turkmenistan Transport 10:14
Iranian currency rates for December 9 Finance 10:13
India, Nepal review progress on wide-ranging bilateral agenda Other News 10:09
DESFA elaborates on auctions for new Interconnection Point with TAP Oil&Gas 10:00
OPEC+ to be highly compliant with its deal in early 2021 Oil&Gas 09:46
Oil prices to be higher on restrained OPEC+ production Oil&Gas 09:42
10M2020 value of Azerbaijan's import of Czech products down Business 09:33
Russia-Azerbaijan relations have character of strategic partnership - ambassador Politics 09:24
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talks Politics 09:19
EIA revises down forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2020-21 oil output Oil&Gas 09:17
6th Iran-Austria Energy Working Group meeting to be held soon Iran 08:44
Mass COVID-19 vaccination in Britain kicks off Europe 08:06
Head of NCDC: Georgia to receive COVID-19 vaccine as early as possible Georgia 07:35
Kazakh capital reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:12
ARETI making efforts to increase export potential of Turkmenistan’s fuel, energy sector Oil&Gas 07:01
Biden nominates Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense US 06:51
S.Korea reports 686 more COVID-19 cases, 39,432 in total Other News 06:04
Turkey's eight-month export to D-8 countries downgrades Turkey 05:01
5.3-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands region World 04:39
Helicopter with six people on board crashes in eastern France Europe 03:52
Chile's COVID-19 cases top 563,500, death toll reaches 15,680 Other News 02:53
Israel to begin mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Dec. 20: health ministry Israel 01:56
Johnson heads to Brussels on Wednesday for last ditch trade talks Europe 01:08
Moody's expects oil prices at $40-45 per barrel in 2021 Oil&Gas 00:18
ITFC to foster inclusive economic growth in Uzbekistan’s business community Business 00:07
Apple launches $549 new AirPods Max, pricier than some iPhones World 8 December 23:23
Rouhani: Iran to produce, purchase COVID-19 vaccine Iran 8 December 22:27
Turkish, Georgian FMs talk economic coop Georgia 8 December 22:25
Turkey reports more than 33,000 daily coronavirus cases Turkey 8 December 22:23
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy petrol Tenders 8 December 21:38
Azerbaijan national team withdrew from participation in European Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Mersin Society 8 December 21:35
European Gymnastics team set out for Mersin to particiate Artistic Gymnastics Championships Society 8 December 21:31
UK reports highest weekly coronavirus deaths since May 15 Europe 8 December 21:06
Employees of some organizations allowed to move during tough quarantine regime in Azerbaijan Economy 8 December 20:12
Mortality rate of COVID-19 reduces in Iran Society 8 December 20:11
OPEC Plus output increase to impact Iran's oil sale Oil&Gas 8 December 20:06
Azerbaijani ministry to hold online event to support implementation of start-up ideas ICT 8 December 19:36
Azerbaijan to demonstrate UAVs during Victory military parade in Baku (PHOTO) Society 8 December 19:35
Azerbaijan avenue and Karabakh quarter open in Turkey (PHOTO) Society 8 December 19:34
Revival of Nagorno-Karabakh region to make significant contribution to regional cooperation – Azerbaijani minister (PHOTO) Economy 8 December 19:33
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 9 Oil&Gas 8 December 19:06
Kazakhstan Development Bank completes stage of introducing digital technologies in its operations Business 8 December 19:05
Presentation of book of President of Turkmenistan "Traditions of Turkmen Statehood" published in Azerbaijani language Turkmenistan 8 December 19:04
Kazan gunpowder plant eyes organizing production of gunpowder in Uzbekistan Business 8 December 19:02
Turkey appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan Politics 8 December 18:56
Japanese holding buys stake in the Uzbek agricultural chemicals manufacturer Business 8 December 18:38
Bioethanol production to be commissioned in North Kazakhstan Business 8 December 18:21
Trade turnover between Turkey, Iran rose in October - ministry Turkey 8 December 18:15
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance places state medium-term bonds at auction Finance 8 December 18:14
Mehriban Aliyeva: Heydar Aliyev Foundation launches project on restoration of our religious monuments and mosques in ancient land of Karabakh (PHOTO) Politics 8 December 18:12
Azerbaijan to allow some activities during COVID-related quarantine Economy 8 December 17:53
Georgia offers best conditions for outsourcing business companies in IT sector - Georgian Chamber of Commerce ICT 8 December 17:48
Supporting players in banking market remains central to Proparco’s strategy in Georgia Business 8 December 17:48
Uzbekistan’s remittances decline amid pandemic Finance 8 December 17:47
New bulk cargo terminal to be put into operation in Georgian port of Poti Transport 8 December 17:46
EU4Youth aims to set up Rural Innovation Hubs in Georgia Business 8 December 17:42
Beauty salons, barbershops in Azerbaijan not to work during lockdown Society 8 December 17:35
Kazakhstan’s KAZ Minerals revises its 2020 production forecast Business 8 December 17:34
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 8 December 17:27
Turkey reveals data on passenger transportation in Istanbul Turkey 8 December 17:26
Turkmennebit announces tender for the purchase of drilling equipment Tenders 8 December 17:23
Georgian insurance companies have losses in 9 months of 2020 Finance 8 December 17:12
Road construction in one of Azerbaijan's districts completed (PHOTO) Transport 8 December 17:01
No need for renegotiation of Iran JCPOA - Iranian government spokesman Politics 8 December 16:52
Azerbaijani IT company talks new solutions for entrepreneurship ICT 8 December 16:45
Funds to be allocated for purchase of special communal techniques in Azerbaijan Business 8 December 16:39
Why German industry is looking past China to the rest of Asia Europe 8 December 16:38
Turkmenistan conducts mass planting of winter onions in its northern region Business 8 December 16:33
COVID-19 pandemic causes enormous damage to Georgian aviation industry Transport 8 December 16:33
Iran plans to reduce reliance on oil revenues in budget plan Business 8 December 16:30
Irrigation and reclamation facilities in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan to be restored Uzbekistan 8 December 16:30
ENERGO-PRO Georgia's financial results exacerbated by increased electricity purchase expenses Oil&Gas 8 December 16:30
Azerbaijan issues rules for using int'l, domestic flights during COVID-19 quarantine Society 8 December 16:27
Photojournalist of Trend news agency awarded at int’l competition (PHOTO) Society 8 December 16:23
Azerbaijani pomegranate producer to increase exports in 2021 Business 8 December 16:21
Number of enterprises planned to be established in Iran shrinks Business 8 December 16:18
Iran unveils details of exports from Qom Province Business 8 December 16:14
TAP has set aside 5% of initial capacity for short-term booking Oil&Gas 8 December 16:13
Uzbek-Korean Uz-Kor Gas Chemical opens tender for insurance services Tenders 8 December 16:13
Azerbaijan to offer financial assistance to businesses affected by pandemic Society 8 December 16:05
Future Growth Project of Kazakhstan's Tengiz field continues despite spike in COVID-cases Oil&Gas 8 December 16:03
Working with OCO Global to increase attractiveness of Georgian investments globally Business 8 December 16:02
ADB offers funds to support vocational education in Georgia Business 8 December 16:02
COVID-19-related restrictions to repeat until vaccine availability - president's assistant Society 8 December 15:53
Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 infection cases accounting for Baku Society 8 December 15:47
Japan unveils $708 billion in fresh stimulus with eye on post-COVID growth Other News 8 December 15:45
Turkish-Uzbek trade turnover decreases in 10M2020 Turkey 8 December 15:33
Uzbek agro-industrial agency to buy vehicles via tender Tenders 8 December 15:33
Azerbaijan presents conditions for citizens to leave place of residence during COVID-19 lockdown Society 8 December 15:32
Public transport not to work in Azerbaijan on weekends due to special quarantine regime Society 8 December 15:30
Citizens' health to be protected until mass vaccination - Azerbaijani president's assistant Society 8 December 15:29
Georgian lari affected by tourism sector suspension and devaluation of partner countries' currencies Finance 8 December 15:16
All news