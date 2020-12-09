Iranian currency rates for December 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies have increased and 9 have decreased compared to December 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,930 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 9 Iranian rial on December 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,187 56,099 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,289 47,139 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,969 5,002 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,810 4,809 1 Danish krone DKK 6,843 6,832 1 Indian rupee INR 571 569 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,936 137,926 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,194 26,216 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,334 40,371 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,810 32,839 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,638 29,553 1 South African rand ZAR 2,816 2,772 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,372 5,377 1 Russian ruble RUB 573 570 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,526 3,526 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,237 31,187 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,466 31,425 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,555 49,619 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,256 2,255 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,485 35,393 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,206 31,222 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,434 6,426 100 Thai baths THB 140,062 139,416 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,323 10,322 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,819 38,746 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,930 50,885 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,994 9,955 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,815 12,825 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,976 2,972 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,473 16,375 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,381 87,176 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,111 12,116

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 305,549 rials, and the price of $1 is 253,885 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 308,631 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,378 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 253,000-256,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 305,000-308,000 rials.