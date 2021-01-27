Iranian currency rates for January 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased compared to January 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,054 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 27 Iranian rial on January 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,660 57,395 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,354 47,284 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,056 5,067 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,907 4,913 1 Danish krone DKK 6,863 6,853 1 Indian rupee INR 577 576 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,768 138,616 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,169 26,099 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,484 40,499 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,018 32,940 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,358 30,208 1 South African rand ZAR 2,785 2,750 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,708 5,665 1 Russian ruble RUB 561 558 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,873 2,876 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,350 32,350 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,679 31,649 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,630 49,548 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,159 2,138 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,836 35,807 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,429 9,429 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,500 6,490 100 Thai baths THB 140,099 140,097 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,386 10,385 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,027 38,091 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,237 1 euro EUR 51,054 50,987 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,955 9,972 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,728 12,728 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,987 2,985 1 Afghan afghani AFN 539 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,317 16,373 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,360 87,382 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,694 3,693 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 272,385 rials, and the price of $1 is 224,837 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 286,262 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,771 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 226,000-229,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 273,000-276,000 rials.