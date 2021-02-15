Uzbek currency rates for February 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar has risen against the soum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The American currency has risen in price this week by 9 soums. From tomorrow, one US dollar will cost 10,540 soums.

The single European currency has also risen by 109 soums, amounting to 12,790 soums.

As for, the Russian currency, it rose in price too by 3 soums and currently amounts to 144 soums.

It is noted that the Dollar and euro rates in Uzbekistan have risen after falling last week.

