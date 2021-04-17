Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.17
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 44.033 manat (1.5 percent) during the outgoing week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,963.453 manat, which is by 0.3 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Apr. 5
|
2,931.46
|
Apr. 5
|
2,955.15
|
Apr. 6
|
2,947.8
|
Apr. 6
|
2,941.09
|
Apr. 7
|
2,955.82
|
Apr. 7
|
2,964.66
|
Apr. 8
|
2,956.95
|
Apr. 8
|
2,957.184
|
Apr. 9
|
2,978.41
|
Apr. 9
|
2,999.183
|
Average weekly
|
2,954.088
|
Average weekly
|
2,963.453
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 1.1977 manat (2.8 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 43.066 manat, which is by 1.1 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Apr. 5
|
42.1592
|
Apr. 5
|
42.7316
|
Apr. 6
|
42.3414
|
Apr. 6
|
42.2227
|
Apr. 7
|
42.6868
|
Apr. 7
|
43.1792
|
Apr. 8
|
42.6645
|
Apr. 8
|
43.2679
|
Apr. 9
|
43.1282
|
Apr. 9
|
43.9293
|
Average weekly
|
42.596
|
Average weekly
|
43.066
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 8.197 manat (0.4 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,011.826 manat, which is by 3.4 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Apr. 5
|
2,060.23
|
Apr. 5
|
2,033.69
|
Apr. 6
|
2,058.53
|
Apr. 6
|
1,993.39
|
Apr. 7
|
2,114.55
|
Apr. 7
|
1,992.07
|
Apr. 8
|
2,096.66
|
Apr. 8
|
1,998.095
|
Apr. 9
|
2,083.87
|
Apr. 9
|
2,041.887
|
Average weekly
|
2,082.768
|
Average weekly
|
2,011.826
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan lowered by 182.754 manat (4.1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,571.116 manat, which is by 1.4 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Apr. 5
|
4,528.26
|
Apr. 5
|
4,475.85
|
Apr. 6
|
4,515.04
|
Apr. 6
|
4,563.67
|
Apr. 7
|
4,547.17
|
Apr. 7
|
4,575.87
|
Apr. 8
|
4,465.89
|
Apr. 8
|
4,581.585
|
Apr. 9
|
4,475.43
|
Apr. 9
|
4,658.604
|
Average weekly
|
4,506.358
|
Average weekly
|
4,571.116
