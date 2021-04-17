Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.17

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 44.033 manat (1.5 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,963.453 manat, which is by 0.3 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Apr. 5 2,931.46 Apr. 5 2,955.15 Apr. 6 2,947.8 Apr. 6 2,941.09 Apr. 7 2,955.82 Apr. 7 2,964.66 Apr. 8 2,956.95 Apr. 8 2,957.184 Apr. 9 2,978.41 Apr. 9 2,999.183 Average weekly 2,954.088 Average weekly 2,963.453

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 1.1977 manat (2.8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 43.066 manat, which is by 1.1 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Apr. 5 42.1592 Apr. 5 42.7316 Apr. 6 42.3414 Apr. 6 42.2227 Apr. 7 42.6868 Apr. 7 43.1792 Apr. 8 42.6645 Apr. 8 43.2679 Apr. 9 43.1282 Apr. 9 43.9293 Average weekly 42.596 Average weekly 43.066

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 8.197 manat (0.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,011.826 manat, which is by 3.4 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Apr. 5 2,060.23 Apr. 5 2,033.69 Apr. 6 2,058.53 Apr. 6 1,993.39 Apr. 7 2,114.55 Apr. 7 1,992.07 Apr. 8 2,096.66 Apr. 8 1,998.095 Apr. 9 2,083.87 Apr. 9 2,041.887 Average weekly 2,082.768 Average weekly 2,011.826

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan lowered by 182.754 manat (4.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,571.116 manat, which is by 1.4 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Apr. 5 4,528.26 Apr. 5 4,475.85 Apr. 6 4,515.04 Apr. 6 4,563.67 Apr. 7 4,547.17 Apr. 7 4,575.87 Apr. 8 4,465.89 Apr. 8 4,581.585 Apr. 9 4,475.43 Apr. 9 4,658.604 Average weekly 4,506.358 Average weekly 4,571.116

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni