Azerbaijan sees decrease in gold, silver prices
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
Prices for precious metals, excluding palladium, in Azerbaijan decreased on July 8 compared to the previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, an ounce of gold decreased by 5.2615 manat or $3.095 (0.17 percent), amounting to 3,054.9 manat or $1.797 and an ounce of silver - by 0.5105 manat or 0.30 cents (1.15 percent), amounting to 44.0222 manat or $25.89.
The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 23.5025 manat or $13.825 (1.27 percent) and amounted to 1,833.9005 manat or $1,078.765, and per ounce of palladium increased by 75.4545 manat or $44.385 (1.59 percent), amounting to 4,823.7585 manat or $2,837.505.
Over the month, the price of an ounce of gold dropped by 167.501 manat or $98.53 (5.2 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 3.2199 manat or $1.89 (6.8 percent).
The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 157.9725 manat or $92.925 (7.9 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 2.2695 manat or $1.335.
Over the year, gold price increased by 3.3745 manat or $1.985 (0.1 percent), while silver rose in price by 12.9113 manat or $7.59 (41.5 percent). Platinum rose in price by 402.7215 manat or $236.895 (28.1 percent), and palladium - by 1,554.174 manat or 0.91 cents (47.5 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
July 8, 2021
|
3,054.9
|
44.0222
|
1,833.9005
|
4,823.7585
|
July 7, 2021
|
3,060.1615
|
44.5327
|
1,857.403
|
4,748.304
|
June 8, 2021
|
3,222.401
|
47.2421
|
1,991.873
|
4,826.028
|
July 8, 2020
|
3,051.5255
|
31.1109
|
1,431.179
|
3,269.5845
|
Change in a day:
|
In manat
|
-5.2615
|
-0.5105
|
-23.5025
|
75.4545
|
%
|
-0.17
|
-1.15
|
-1.27
|
1.59
|
Change in a month:
|
In manat
|
-167.501
|
-3.2199
|
-157.9725
|
-2.2695
|
%
|
-5.2
|
-6.8
|
-7.9
|
0
|
Change in a year:
|
In manat
|
3.3745
|
12.9113
|
402.7215
|
1,554.174
|
%
|
0.1
|
41.5
|
28.1
|
47.5
