Azerbaijan sees decrease in gold, silver prices

Prices for precious metals, excluding palladium, in Azerbaijan decreased on July 8 compared to the previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, an ounce of gold decreased by 5.2615 manat or $3.095 (0.17 percent), amounting to 3,054.9 manat or $1.797 and an ounce of silver - by 0.5105 manat or 0.30 cents (1.15 percent), amounting to 44.0222 manat or $25.89.

The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 23.5025 manat or $13.825 (1.27 percent) and amounted to 1,833.9005 manat or $1,078.765, and per ounce of palladium increased by 75.4545 manat or $44.385 (1.59 percent), amounting to 4,823.7585 manat or $2,837.505.

Over the month, the price of an ounce of gold dropped by 167.501 manat or $98.53 (5.2 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 3.2199 manat or $1.89 (6.8 percent).

The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 157.9725 manat or $92.925 (7.9 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 2.2695 manat or $1.335.

Over the year, gold price increased by 3.3745 manat or $1.985 (0.1 percent), while silver rose in price by 12.9113 manat or $7.59 (41.5 percent). Platinum rose in price by 402.7215 manat or $236.895 (28.1 percent), and palladium - by 1,554.174 manat or 0.91 cents (47.5 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) July 8, 2021 3,054.9 44.0222 1,833.9005 4,823.7585 July 7, 2021 3,060.1615 44.5327 1,857.403 4,748.304 June 8, 2021 3,222.401 47.2421 1,991.873 4,826.028 July 8, 2020 3,051.5255 31.1109 1,431.179 3,269.5845 Change in a day: In manat -5.2615 -0.5105 -23.5025 75.4545 % -0.17 -1.15 -1.27 1.59 Change in a month: In manat -167.501 -3.2199 -157.9725 -2.2695 % -5.2 -6.8 -7.9 0 Change in a year: In manat 3.3745 12.9113 402.7215 1,554.174 % 0.1 41.5 28.1 47.5

