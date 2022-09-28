Azerbaijan's Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund makes regular payments of bond interests

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made regular payments of bond interest, Trend reports referring to the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

According to the Fund bond prospectus, a certain part of the nominal residual value of the securities, which is equal to the principal debt payments on the mortgage coverage assets, is paid along with the interest payment on the bond payment date.

On September 26, the issuer made another payment of interest on the bonds. Proceeding from this, the amount of balance at par value of the said bonds was 952.45 manat ($560.2). Thus, interest income in the amount of three percent will be calculated on the basis of the mentioned amount.