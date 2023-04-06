Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for April 6

Finance Materials 6 April 2023 10:20 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for April 6

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to April 5.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,850 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 6

Rial on April 5

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,362

52,495

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,403

46,303

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,044

4,084

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,029

4,074

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,155

6,175

1 Indian rupee

INR

513

512

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,899

137,011

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,561

14,603

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,038

31,912

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,350

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,100

109,081

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,218

31,217

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,580

26,477

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,333

2,341

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,180

2,184

1 Russian ruble

RUB

524

528

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,891

2,915

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,255

28,321

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,643

31,671

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,091

39,779

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,303

1,307

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,030

31,936

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,825

8,789

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,106

6,105

100 Thai baths

THB

123,793

123,279

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,549

9,530

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,940

31,950

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,850

45,997

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,380

9,394

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,572

16,511

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,808

2,814

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

488

487

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,762

16,752

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,668

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

77,086

77,241

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,841

3,840

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,987

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 445,069 rials, and the price of $1 is 407,695 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 404,608 rials, and the price of $1 is 370,632 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000-503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 546,000-549,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more