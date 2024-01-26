Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss green projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev met with Chief Executive Director of Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad during his visit to Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

According to the information, the sides discussed directions of cooperation on projects in the field of renewable energy, Azerbaijan's cooperation with ACWA Power Company, and the investment potential of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation.

Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad emphasized the possibilities of implementation of joint projects with Azerbaijan and the prospects of their financing.

To note, Acwa Power is implementing a wind farm construction project in Azerbaijan ( the works are to be launched in February) and several other projects in the field of "green" energy, including researching the potential of "green" hydrogen and ammonia production.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel