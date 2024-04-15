Climate Champion for Azerbaijan spotlights youth activities at COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Youth-related activities occupy an important place at the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the event's Youth Climate Champion for Azerbaijan Leyla Hasanova said during the first press conference of the COP29 presidency, Trend reports.

She emphasized the broadening of youth development and exchange initiatives, along with measures to enhance their engagement in global affairs.

"Youth must unite as climate change poses a threat to us all. Unfortunately, the younger generation will inherit the consequences of climate change," she added.

Will be updated