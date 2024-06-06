Azerbaijani deputy energy minister highlights key topics of upcoming COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Throughout its chairmanship at COP29, Azerbaijan will lead discussions on all major topics of the global climate agenda, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Orkhan Zeynalov said during the "Empowering and accelerating green transition: strategies for COP29 and for the Green World" panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

"At COP28 in Dubai, UN member states were equipped with strategies to transition away from fossil fuels, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and foster the hydrogen industry," stated Zeynalov.

He highlighted that COP29 in Baku will focus on implementing energy transition, securing financing, attracting private sector investments through incentive schemes, and achieving zero greenhouse gas emissions.

"The continuation of implementing the agreements reached in Dubai in December 2023 is crucial. Overall, given that all countries encounter similar climate challenges, this underscores the potential for a unified response and adaptation measures," he said.

To note, the outcomes of COP29 are anticipated to address various matters, including the assessment of countries' reports on their national contributions to reducing greenhouse gas emissions (NDC 3.0). Additionally, plans are in place to establish a new collective quantitative goal (NCQG) on climate finance, covering aspects such as the amount, conditions, donor base, and eligibility for assistance. Furthermore, efforts will be made to finalize agreements on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel