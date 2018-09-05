Azerpoct LLC preparing to issue Visa International cards

5 September 2018 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Volume of transit of e-commerce goods through Azerbaijan announced
ICT 09:32
Attackers send phishing SMS on behalf of Azerpoct
ICT 28 August 21:08
Volume of payment card transactions in Azerbaijan up
Economy news 3 August 14:58
Volume of non-cash payments with bank cards increases in Kazakhstan
Economy news 2 August 12:45
Uzbek customers may cancel payments on POS terminals now
Economy news 20 July 10:22
VISA talks co-badged cards in Uzbekistan jointly with UzCard
Economy news 19 July 12:43
Latest
Construction of new metro line in Istanbul almost complete - ministry
Economy news 12:06
International conference on transport corridors to be held in Tashkent
Uzbekistan 12:05
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (PHOTO)
Politics 12:01
Europe to open bank accounts for Iran to secure oil revenues
Nuclear Program 12:01
Moody's expects high rates of economic growth in Uzbekistan to continue
Uzbekistan 11:55
Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan stands for early achievement of peace in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan 11:52
Azerbaijan sends note to US
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:50
Iran’s NISOC to hold int’l tender to buy casing
Tenders 11:32
Azerbaijan imposes seasonal customs duties on potato imports
Economy news 11:31