Internet usage in Azerbaijan increases: ITU

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Percentage of individuals using the internet in Azerbaijan reached 79 percent in 2017, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) said in its report “The State of Broadband 2018: Broadband Catalyzing Sustainable Development.”

The indicator for Azerbaijan was 78.2 percent in 2016, according to the report.

In terms of fixed broadband subscriptions per 100 inhabitants, Azerbaijan’s indicator was 18.4 percent for 2017. This is while a year earlier, the figure was 18.6 percent.

In terms of mobile broadband subscriptions per 100 inhabitants, Azerbaijan’s indicator was 56.8 percent for 2017. In 2016, this indicator was 57.4 percent.

