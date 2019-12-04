Bakcell at Bakutel 2019: network superiority and best customer experience (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Bakcell participates in the 25th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition.

Staying loyal to a years-long tradition, this year Bakcell yet again welcomes the guests and participants of the exhibition at the company’s stand where they can get acquainted with the best network coverage and fastest mobile internet in Azerbaijan, information about the company’s latest achievements, products and services, and take part in lots of entertainment activities, interesting games and contests.

Moreover, Bakcell is pleased to reveal the upcoming “099” prefix, which is to be officially announced in the near future.

Best coverage and the Fastest Mobile Network

The guests of Bakcell stand at BakuTel-2019 will have an opportunity to witness a demonstration of network, which has the best coverage in the country and was tested by the word-famous OOKLA Company to be named the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan for third time in a row.

Today, with more than 8000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99 percent of the population and 93 percent of the land area of the country (excluding the occupied territories) and has the largest 4G network in the country in terms of coverage area and capacity.

My Bakcell: a virtual customer care

The stand visitors will be able to get acquainted with My Bakcell application – the first virtual customer care tool on the local telco market, and test its interesting and unique functions. “My Bakcell” app allows the customers to perform all necessary transactions with their mobile number, with no need for calling or visiting the customer care center. “My Bakcell” provides the users with such unique benefits as maximum level of convenience and transparency, full access to number’s usage history, covering the list of called numbers, time and duration of calls, as well as spent amounts and lots of other useful features, including an online chat.

AppLab: broad opportunities for Azerbaijani youth

Bakcell stand also features two projects, created by young Azerbaijani developers within the frames of the company’s AppLab incubation project, which serves the purpose of helping young local specialists in realizing their ideas, mobile apps and technologies during the whole process of development, from pilot version to a ready product. “ToWaves” is a platform meant to bring together persons with shared interests and similar way of thinking, while “Bon.az” is a “cashback” system for online shopping.

Tons of gifts with Ulduzum

And certainly, Bakcell guests at BakuTel-2019 will not leave without a great deal of entertainment. They will be invited to take part in an interesting game from “Bakcell Ulduzum” loyalty program, to win prizes and learn interesting facts about this beneficial loyalty program of Bakcell and its partners. In addition to that, Bakcell stand features Virtual Reality games and lotteries with many exciting prizes.

Bakcell invites all visitors of “Bakutel 2019” to the company’s stand to acquire unforgettable experience, and learn about the best network and customer experience in the country in a friendly and entertaining atmosphere.

