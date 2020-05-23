Azerbaijani startups win chance to take part in int'l training programs

ICT 23 May 2020 22:44 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani startups win chance to take part in int'l training programs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Sadraddin Agjayev – Trend:

An online presentation on completion of the pre-acceleration program implemented by the Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center was held on May 20, the Innovation Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

“Within the framework of the 12-week program, five startups got the opportunity to take part in international training programs, to develop the project from the idea stage to the prototype, and also to develop their knowledge in the fields of finance, investment, law, IT and other areas. Following the results of a three-stage selection of the competition, five following projects took part in the pre-acceleration program: İŞIQ – mentor on career creation, ABC Planet - Dualingo project for preschool children, WinFi - an application that unites owners and users of Wi-Fi, DOGET - a platform that instantly brings together professionals and customers,” Spokesperson for the Innovation Agency Sevinj Muradova said.

Spokesperson also said that all these projects belong to Azerbaijani startups.

“Over 50 mentors (60 percent - foreign and 40 percent - local) provided professional support in all areas necessary for successful development. During the mentoring support program, partnership programs were implemented with the following countries: Jordan, the US, Turkey, India, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Georgia, Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, as well as with international organizations such as Impact Hub, 500 Startups, Startup Grind, GiX, Delloite. An anonymous survey conducted among the teams showed that 90 percent of the participants are satisfied with the work of mentors. The mentors held 85 hours of one-on-one workshops and sessions,” said the agency.

Pre-acceleration programs were carried out in accordance with international criteria for startup projects, which are aimed at participating in other international programs and attracting investments from the world market, the agency noted.

“The ABC Planet startup project had already been accepted for participating in certification programs at Draper University, located in the US state of California, and Scaleink business development platform. In the future, projects that completed the pre-acceleration program will be able to take advantage of the university’s capabilities and Silicon Valley’s wide network. The developers of İŞIQ project have already held initial strategically important negotiations with international universities, including Arizona State University and the University of British Columbia. The process of establishing ties between startups and representatives of organizations such as Boğaziçi Ventures, Startup Grind and Seedstars is ongoing with the goal of attracting investment and bringing projects to the global level. The Innovation Agency will continue its activities in this direction, supporting projects that have completed the Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center,” added the agency.

Despite the pandemic, pre-acceleration programs were fully implemented thanks to the online meetings.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan Railways purchases country's largest logistics terminal operator
Kazakhstan Railways purchases country's largest logistics terminal operator
Kazakhstan's Air Astana to establish cargo transporting division
Kazakhstan's Air Astana to establish cargo transporting division
KBR to establish engineering and support services JV in Kazakhstan
KBR to establish engineering and support services JV in Kazakhstan
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank should conduct dialogue with all insurers, says expert Economy 23:20
Azerbaijan's statistical committee reveals production data for industrial sector Finance 23:16
Azerbaijan increases agricultural production Finance 23:15
Covid-19 is heavily bearish for global LNG sector Oil&Gas 23:09
Azerbaijan reveals terms for returning deposits to liquidated banks' customers Finance 23:01
Azerbaijan to triple compulsory property insurance fees Economy 22:52
Azerbaijani startups win chance to take part in int'l training programs ICT 22:44
Iran's Khorasan Steel Company’s production volume increases Business 22:37
Iran discloses production volume of Sefid Dasht Steel Company Business 22:33
Iran announces volume of chromite produced in Semnan province Business 22:28
Iran reveals amount of cooking oil needs Business 22:25
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 26 Oil&Gas 22:21
Industry accounts for over half of capital investments made in Azerbaijan Finance 22:17
Azerbaijan's Finoko NBCO talks new credit evaluation system Business 22:07
SOCAR Petroleum reveals figures on LNG sales over years Oil&Gas 21:55
Azerbaijan's Azeri LT oil price down Oil&Gas 21:49
Azerbaijani IT company describes new games for PC, smartphones ICT 21:47
Azerbaijan doubles purchase of non-financial assets for agriculture and forestry Finance 21:33
Death toll from Pakistan airliner crash 97, black box found Other News 21:30
Russian reveals volume of agricultural products’ export to Georgia Business 20:51
Uzbekistan becomes one of Tajikistan's top donor countries Finance 20:46
Uzbekistan aims to start saffron cultivation Business 20:41
Cyclone Amphan loss estimated at $13 billion in India, may rise in Bangladesh World 19:25
Malaysia reports 48 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Turkey 18:33
Iran reveals volume of wheat and rapeseed purchased in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province Business 17:41
EU4Energy to focus on Georgia's gas market Oil&Gas 17:06
Azerbaijan reveals 127 new COVID-19 cases Society 16:17
Iranian government aims to create 96,000 jobs in Tehran Iran 15:24
Kazakhstan Railways purchases country's largest logistics terminal operator Transport 15:08
Iran's product export to Afghanistan stabilizes Business 15:06
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for May 23 Society 15:03
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (May 15-22) Finance 15:02
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 15:01
Uzbekistan exempts imported building materials from customs duties Construction 14:59
Singapore's health ministry confirms 642 more coronavirus cases Other News 14:56
Philippines reports six coronavirus deaths, 180 more cases Other News 14:55
Indonesia reports 949 coronavirus new cases, 25 new deaths Other News 14:43
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender to buy medical equipment Tenders 14:34
Kazakhstan's Air Astana to establish cargo transporting division Transport 14:32
KBR to establish engineering and support services JV in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 14:29
Iran to re-open religious sites, museums - Hassan Rouhani Iran 14:26
Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan’s AzerTelecom discuss new fiber-optic project Construction 13:58
Kazakhstan, Turkey eye resuming mutual flights Business 13:57
Roadmap to assess Georgia’s current climate policy discussed with EU Oil&Gas 13:53
Iran's Farabi Petrochemical Company’s production increases Oil&Gas 13:07
Number of coronavirus cases increases in Georgia Georgia 12:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (May 15-22) Finance 12:39
Turkmenistan, Japan discuss research, manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Business 12:36
Russia reports 9,434 new coronavirus infections Russia 12:29
Iran moves forward with preferential trade contract with Azerbaijan Business 12:21
Uzbekistan starts shipment of cherries to South Korea Business 12:04
Azerbaijani IT company talks production of medical ventilators during COVID-19 ICT 11:59
Volume of investments into Iran’s electricity industry increases Oil&Gas 11:55
State of emergency ends in Georgia, but some restrictions still remain Georgia 11:47
Turkmenistan, Mitsubishi talk commercial gas production at new plant Oil&Gas 11:44
Georgian citizens return from Italy Transport 11:39
EnC Secretariat welcomes Georgia's adoption of energy efficiency laws Oil&Gas 11:38
Uzbekistan plans to start production of glycyrrhizic acid Business 11:35
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary to buy pumps via tender Tenders 11:24
MFA: Turkmenistan supports WHO's leadership in global response coordination to COVID-19 (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 11:23
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 638 to 177,850 Europe 11:21
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company to buy pipes via tender Tenders 11:19
Iran reveals production volume of precious metals in Khoy county Business 11:13
Uzbekistan using energy-efficient tech to build greenhouse complexes Construction 10:57
Cotton sowing progresses in Turkmen Akhal region Turkmenistan 10:26
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:19
Turkey marks decrease in job seekers going to Turkmenistan Turkey 10:04
Georgia appoints new ambassador to NATO Georgia 10:02
Iranian currency rates for May 23 Finance 09:53
Uzbekistan reports 72 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 09:36
Iran bans transit of oil products Business 09:36
Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Other News 09:35
Uzbek Antimonopoly Committee works out legal acts to improve competitive environment Business 09:19
Kyrgyzstan reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 1365 Kyrgyzstan 08:41
Kazakhstan reports 322 coronavirus-infected patients over past day Kazakhstan 08:08
Pakistan says 97 killed and two survived Karachi plane crash, after ending rescue operation Other News 07:33
S. Korea reports 23 new virus cases, concerns linger over club-linked infections Other News 07:05
Chinese mainland reports no new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 06:29
U.S. COVID-19 cases top 1.6 mln -- Johns Hopkins University US 05:52
Brazil overtakes Russia in number of coronavirus cases Other News 05:13
Argentina hits 10,000 coronavirus cases, outpaced by LatAm neighbors Other News 04:42
UK plans cut in Huawei's 5G network involvement: newspaper report Europe 04:17
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 100,000 in past day Other News 03:39
UK to impose 14-day quarantine on new arrivals as COVID-19 deaths hit 36,393 Europe 03:13
South America a new COVID epicentre, Africa reaches 100,000 cases: WHO Other News 02:29
U.S. adding 33 Chinese companies, institutions to economic blacklist US 01:57
67 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 01:15
Organizers cancel 2020 New York auto show US 00:42
Serbia records no new deaths for first time in two months Europe 00:04
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone conversation Politics 22 May 23:40
Operators likely to increase spending in decommissioning work Business 22 May 23:19
Georgia's Orbi Group allowed to build towers in Tbilisi Construction 22 May 23:11
Georgia replenishes its wheat stocks Business 22 May 22:49
Georgia, Lithuania to restore relations in tourism sector Transport 22 May 22:49
Georgia revises down forecast for 2020 gas imports Oil&Gas 22 May 22:43
How Georgian farmers benefiting from agro-diesel program? Business 22 May 22:21
Turkey’s daily death toll from COVID-19 stands at 27 Turkey 22 May 22:21
Georgia resumes work on oil refinery construction project Construction 22 May 22:15
MP: Illegitimate “inauguration” in Shusha aimed at disrupting Karabakh peace talks Politics 22 May 21:52
Italy's coronavirus deaths rise to 32,616 Europe 22 May 21:47
All news