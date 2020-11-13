UNESCAP holds 6th session of Committee on ICT, Science, Technology and Innovation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

The 6th session of the Committee on Information and Communications Technology, Science, Technology, and Innovation of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) was held, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

The issues of the implementation of the first stage (2017-2021) of the UNESCAP regional action plan for sustainable transport connectivity in Asia and the Pacific, as well as current challenges in this sphere, acceleration of activity on transport transformation to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals until 2030 were discussed during the two-day event.

Emil Ahmadov, representative of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, spoke at the session entitled "Sustainable Transport Connectivity".

Ahmadov spoke in detail about Azerbaijan’s policy on the development of the transport sector, the activity which is being carried out, the projects of international importance, the initiator and participant of which is Azerbaijan, the reached achievements, as well as the work conducted during the pandemic to ensure the sustainability of transportation in the region.

The representatives of 53 member-states, as well as officials of the UNESCAP secretariat and other international organizations and structures, attended the meeting.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC, and Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

In conclusion, the final report of the event was adopted. The final document reflects some recommendations of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific for taking possible measures to resolve them.

