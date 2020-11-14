Georgia sees increase in money transfers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia received $192.7 million from abroad in September 2020, which is 28.7 percent more than the amount in September 2019, Trend reports via the National Bank of Georgia (NBG).

The vast majority (94.7 percent) of all money transfers from abroad came from 19 countries, with the volume of transfers from these countries each exceeding $1 million last month.

Russia, Italy, and the United States were the largest remittance senders in Georgia in September 2020. Georgia received $35.13 million from Russia, $29.21 million from Italy, and $22.65 million from the United States.

After Russia, Italy, and the United States, other countries regularly sending money transfers to Georgia in September 2020 included: Greece - $21.45 million, Israel – $13.98 million, Turkey – $10.61 million, Germany – $7.54 million, Azerbaijan – $7.43 million, Ukraine – $13.21 million, Spain – $4.82 million, Poland – $2.60 million, France – $2.98 million, UK - $1.90 million, Cyprus - $1.55 million, Ireland - $1.51 million, Kazakhstan - $1.93 million, Canada - $1.85 million, Kyrgyzstan - $1.04 million.

In September 2020, remittances leaving Georgia totaled $25.1 million, which is a 22.4 percent increase year-on-year.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356