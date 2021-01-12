Azerbaijan updates search system within governmental web domain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The system of searching Azerbaijani state structures within gov.az domain has been updated, the Computer Incident Response Team (CERT) at the State Agency for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan's State Security Service noted, Trend reports on Jan.12.

According to the agency, CERT has launched an updated version of the electronic information resource www.gov.az.

"At present, the GOV.az zone has become a more interactive platform, on which the method of search by domain names and the provision of information has been additionally improved, a new interface developed, and the function to edit contact information and the location in the domain catalog by the owner of the domain name introduced.

The registration of gov.az third-level domains is carried out by the Special Communication and Information Security State Agency of the Azerbaijani Special State Protection Service.

More than 628 governmental domains have been registered in the Azerbaijani segment of the Internet, which are used by over 246 organizations to create unique site names for their divisions or services.

-----

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev