Azerbaijani Nar Mobile receives more online requests via digital channels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.12

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

During the coronavirus-related quarantine period, Azerbaijan's Nar mobile operator served its subscribers through various communication channels in an enhanced mode, Nar Director General Gunnar Pahnke said, Trend reports.

Pahnke made the remark at a press conference.

"In 2020, the operator’s 777 call center received more than 2.5 million requests and the average request processing time was 20 seconds," Pahnke said.

He noted that 85 percent of subscribers who applied to the call center highly appreciated the quality of the services provided.

"The online chat service of the Nar+ application, which allows performing many operations related to the account, has received more than 195,000 requests," Pahnke added.

Nar director-general stressed that the number of online calls through the operator's digital channels has increased for the first time across all networks, ranging from 100 to 400 percent.

More than 205,000 subscribers' requests were promptly resolved through the official pages of the mobile operator in social networks.

