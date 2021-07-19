Samsung launches upgraded modular microLED display

Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it has launched the new model of its commercial microLED display product, the Wall, in global markets with upgraded features.

Samsung, the world's largest TV vendor, said the new modular display comes with enhanced micro artificial intelligence (AI) processor for better upscaling function.

It also applied an emitting device 40 percent smaller than existing models to deliver better gradation and perfect black.

The latest Wall also supports 8K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is also equipped with a 4-picture by picture feature that splits the screen to show four different content.

The South Korean tech giant said the thickness of the new Wall is cut to nearly half compared with its previous model, adding that the product is easier to install. It can be installed in a concave or convex shape, in S or L shape and on the ceiling.