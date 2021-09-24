All Azerbaijani districts to be provided with Internet by 2024 - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.24

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

All districts of Azerbaijan will be provided with the Internet by 2024, Head of the country’s Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ministry Rashad Nabiyev, Trend reports.

According to Nabiyev, one of the key tasks of the ministry is to create the necessary infrastructure for digital transformation.

"Azerbaijan, as well as a number of foreign countries face problems with access to the Internet. Until 2024, the whole of Azerbaijan, even the most remote districts, will be provided with a fiber-optic internet connection," he added.

-----

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev