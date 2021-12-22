State Employment Agency and Azerconnect Company sign a Memorandum of Understanding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.22

Trend:

A Memorandum of Understanding was concluded between the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and Azerconnect Company, one of the largest employers in the ICT market.

The document was signed by Mustafa Abbasbayli, Chairman of the Board of the State Employment Agency, and Emil Masimov, General Director of Azerconnect.

Under the memorandum, the parties will cooperate on the areas of the activities of the Agency and the projects of mutual interest. The Agency will partner with Azerconnect on the provision of vocational guidance, vocational training, enhancement of knowledge, and skills of unemployed and job seekers in accordance with the requirements of the labor market.

The document envisages the preparation of proposals for the development of corporate social relations, Azerconnect's support for the employment of family members of martyrs and veterans of the Patriotic War within the “Employment Marathon”, and the implementation of relevant activities, joint innovative projects, events, forums.

The memorandum also includes the implementation of various incentives, including the implementation of programs and projects by the Agency to boost the interest in additional job openings and the creation of social enterprises for the people with special needs for social protection and difficulties in finding jobs. Besides, it envisions further assistance by Azerconnect to support and develop the activities of those involved in active employment programs, provide internship opportunities in the company, and assistance in providing relevant jobs to those engaged in vocational training.