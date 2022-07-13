Azerbaijan simplifies frequency allocation procedures for portable radio stations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Azerbaijan has simplified the frequency allocation procedures for portable radio stations, the country's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

In accordance with the decision of the State Commission on Radio Frequencies, frequency ranging from 446,000–446 100 MHz is henceforth allocated to legal entities and individuals operating in Azerbaijan for the use of the European license-free radio system PMR 446 (Personal Mobile Radio 446).

The applications of legal entities and individuals to the Commission for the relevant type of radio broadcasting were being considered within two months.

"According to the amendments, the assignment of frequency names to users will be possible within three working days after the applicants submit the required documents," the ministry said.