Azerbaijan actively cooperating with EU in IT sector development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Azerbaijan is the most active participant in the Eastern Partnership program of the European Union (EU), Acting President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Arif Hashimov said during the 5th conference on electronic infrastructures of the Eastern Partnership, Trend reports.

According to Hashimov, the ongoing reforms in Azerbaijan create the basis for further development of the information technology sector.

"Since 2000, Azerbaijan and the EU have begun cooperation in various sectors of the IT sector. A commission has also been established for the integration of the electronic infrastructure of Azerbaijan with the EU. Since 2009, the EU has launched the Eastern Partnership program, which includes a number of states, including Azerbaijan. Our country is one of the most active participants in this initiative," he noted.

Hashimov stressed that Azerbaijan has achieved great success in the field of integration of both information technology and science and education.

"We established close cooperation with various laboratories and scientific centers in Europe. ANAS continues to develop cooperation with the EU countries and we have a number of agreements," the academician further said.

Besides, Hashimov emphasized that the parties are also cooperating in the areas of developing electronic services, cybersecurity, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

"In these areas, we have prepared relevant state programs, including programs for the digitalization of science and education, the creation of new electronic platforms, and a number of others," he added.