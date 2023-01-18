Azerbaijan simplifies process of participation in public procurements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The process of providing entrepreneurs with bank guarantees for participation in public procurement has been digitized in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's State Service for Antimonopoly Control under the Ministry of Economy.

The state service and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) have completed the integration of bank guarantees into a single internet portal for public procurement (etender.gov.az).

"The entrepreneurs can already use the register of bank guarantees. From now on, the guarantee of the tender offer will be provided to purchasing organizations/entrepreneurs only on the etender.gov.az portal," said the service.

According to the state service, the digitalization of bank guarantees creates a number of advantages. For example, during open tenders, the amount of guarantee and the validity period of the tender offer will be checked in real-time.

"In addition, the tender offer participants, in case of inconsistency in their proposals, will now be able to make appropriate corrections before the tender offering deadline," the state service added.

It was also noted that guarantees of the tender offer, as well as advance payments and guarantees of the execution of the contract for the concluded tender, can be submitted electronically, even at tenders not held on the electronic public procurement platform.