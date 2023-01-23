Azerbaijan, EU discuss training of IT specialists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko discussed the training of IT specialists, Trend reports citing Nabiyev's Twitter post.

The minister tweeted that the sides reviewed current and prospective cooperation issues in the fields of transport and digital development.

"During the meetings, we talked about the development of the Middle Corridor, the concepts of "smart city" and "smart village", and the training of ICT specialists," the minister wrote.

The meeting was also attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld.

Moreover, the EU is set to grant a further one million euros as part of the EFSD+ guarantee to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan to enable the implementation of institutional measures to improve competition and regulation in the telecommunications sectors, as well as to strengthen the corporate governance of Baku Telephone Communications LLC and Aztelecom LLC.