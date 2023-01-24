Azercosmos to provide countries of Central and East Africa with satellite internet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. An agreement on long-term cooperation has been signed between Azercosmos OJSC and the Kenyan CommCarrier company, Trend reports via the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

The CommCarrier will serve its partners in the Central and East Africa region in the Ku band [primarily used for satellite communications] of the Azerspace-2 satellite.

"We are pleased with the use of our satellite services by government and private institutions in the African region. CommCarrier is a reliable partner for the region, and we are already accelerating work on promising business projects," said Fuad Aslanov, Deputy Chairman of Azercosmos.

In turn, Director Giri of the CommCarrier, Giri Babu, noted that cooperation with Azercosmos will provide the company with the opportunity to successfully meet the growing demand of partners.

CommCarrier was established in 1995 as a fully licensed regional VNO telecommunications operator. Headquartered in Nairobi Kenya, with an international voice and data gateway, CommCarrier was the first to launch VSAT technology. As the leading telecommunications company in the African region, it successfully implements government projects.

The company owns two communication satellites – Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2, as well as the low-orbit Azersky satellite.

Azerbaijani Azercosmos' OJSC revenues from the export of satellite and telecommunication services amounted to $24 million from January through November 2022. Azercosmos OJSC exported satellite and telecommunication services to the UK ($6 million), France ($5.3 million), Luxembourg ($4 million), UAE ($2.1 million), and Pakistan ($1.3 million).