Azerbaijan eyes to launch new satellites into orbit in co-op with SpaceX

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Azerbaijan plans to launch new satellites into orbit in cooperation with the US SpaceX Corporation, Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos OJSC Samaddin Asadov said, Trend reports.

Asadov made the remark on the sidelines of the ceremony of signing a memorandum of cooperation with SpaceX.

According to him, Azerbaijani satellites will be launched into orbit with the help of the American Falcon launch vehicle.

"Besides, during the visit of President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX Gwynne Shotwell to Baku, we discussed the possibilities of further cooperation and SpaceX's participation in the international congress to be held in Baku," he added.

A cooperation agreement has been signed between Azercosmos and SpaceX, within the framework of which internet services based on Starlink will be provided in Azerbaijan.

Starlink is a global satellite system deployed by SpaceX to provide high-speed broadband satellite internet access.

On October 2-6 this year, the International Astronautical Congress will be held in Baku.