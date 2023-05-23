GSMA, Azerbaijani mobile operators introduce new technologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The GSM Association (GSMA) with mobile operators in Azerbaijan continues to introduce new technologies, such as eSIM, and provides them with recommendations on roaming, Strategic Engagement Director at GSMA in Russia and CIS countries Tair Ismailov told Trend.

According to him, the parties have been cooperating in the field of fraud prevention with devices for a long time.

"We thank the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and Azercell for hosting us in Baku at the M360 Eurasia 2023 conference. We need to work together across the ecosystem to overcome the digital divide. Cooperation will help us to eliminate barriers related to the availability of devices, digital literacy and skills, as well as to create appropriate content in the Azerbaijani language so that everyone can safely access the mobile Internet," he said.

According to Ismailov, a total of 95 percent of the world's population is covered by mobile Internet today.

"We are now entering a new era, while Web 3.0, artificial intelligence and intelligent connectivity dominate in global discussions. At the origins of all this is interconnectedness. Our industry is again ready for a strategic shift towards transformation into future-oriented technological communication companies, where everything and everyone is connected through our platforms," he said.

GSMA Open Gateway is a common API platform that will provide universal access to operator networks, allowing developers and cloud service providers to improve and create new digital services and accelerate the development of immersive technologies.

Ismailov noted that frequency distribution is important for the deployment of fifth-generation networks.

"We need to provide low frequencies to narrow the gap in the use and harmonization of 5G mobile communications," he added.