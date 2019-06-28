Registry of travel agencies operating in Azerbaijan to be created by late 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

A register of travel agencies operating in Azerbaijan will be created until the end of the year, Head of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency Kenan Gasimov said, Trend reports.

He said that all agencies included in the register will be divided into categories.

Gasimov added that the establishment of the registry is one of the mechanisms for the development of the tourism industry.

He said that the move isn't aimed at restricting activities of travel companies, and stressed that the regulation of travel companies is important for improving the quality of their services.

Service of travel companies is very important for meeting the needs of tourists, he noted.

There are many travel agencies in the market, as well as other representatives of the industry, and their activities should be monitored by assessing the quality of the services they provide, he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news