Israeli tourists pay more visits to Turkey

9 January 2020 09:21 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.9

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

In November 2019, 35,430 tourists from Israel visited Turkey, which is 35.59 percent more compared to November 2018, Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism told Trend.

During November 2019, the share of Israel’s citizens in the total number of foreigners visited Turkey amounted to 1.6 percent.

The ministry said that from January through November 2019, over 527,678 tourists from Israel visited Turkey, which is 28.5 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

During the reporting period, the share of Israel’s citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey amounted to 1.2 percent.

In November 2019, 2.1 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 11.4 percent more compared to November 2018, a source in the ministry said.

From January through November 2019, 42.9 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 14.3 percent more compared to the same period of 2018, the ministry said.

Over the first 11 months of 2019, over 14.4 million tourists visited Antalya, and over 13.7 million tourists visited Istanbul, while over 14.6 million tourists visited other Turkish cities.

