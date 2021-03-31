Luxury hotels to be built in Karabakh - Azerbaijan Hotel Association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.31

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Hotels of various categories will be built in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, including luxury and local brands, Executive Secretary-General of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association, Gunay Saghlam told Trend.

According to Saghlam, Karabakh has great tourism potential, and the main tasks of the association are to develop this potential, to attract special attention of investors to this beautiful region of Azerbaijan, and to prepare new projects, taking into account the characteristics of each region.

“It is gratifying that restoration work is already underway in the Karabakh region. In particular, work has begun on the restoration of the ‘Karabakh’ hotel. At this stage, intensive work is going on related to the issues of the tourism potential of Karabakh, various proposals and projects are being created,” she added.

“In accordance with the instructions of the country's leadership, the agenda includes the construction of hotels of various categories, including luxury hotels and hotels of local brands, as well as other accommodation facilities. It is also important to create various other types of tourism products using an integrated systematic approach to ensure the comfort of tourists,” said Saghlam.