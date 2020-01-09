Azerbaijan Airlines named most punctual airline in Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has been named the most punctual airline in Europe in 2019, Trend reports referring to the company's message.

According to the report of the British Official Airline Guide (OAG), the world's leading provider of digital flight information, AZAL is the most punctual airline in Europe, having performed 86.81 percent of all flights without delays.

AZAL leads for the on-time performance (OTP) in OAG's "Punctuality League 2020" report for Europe.

AZAL is the flag carrier and largest airline of Azerbaijan. Based in Baku, adjacent to Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the carrier operates to destinations across Asia, the CIS, Europe and the US.

Azerbaijan Airlines is a member of the International Air Transport Association.

