Azerbaijan Airlines named most punctual airline in Europe

9 January 2020 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has been named the most punctual airline in Europe in 2019, Trend reports referring to the company's message.

According to the report of the British Official Airline Guide (OAG), the world's leading provider of digital flight information, AZAL is the most punctual airline in Europe, having performed 86.81 percent of all flights without delays.

AZAL leads for the on-time performance (OTP) in OAG's "Punctuality League 2020" report for Europe.

AZAL is the flag carrier and largest airline of Azerbaijan. Based in Baku, adjacent to Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the carrier operates to destinations across Asia, the CIS, Europe and the US.

Azerbaijan Airlines is a member of the International Air Transport Association.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
AZAL, Buta Airways not planning to make changes to current flights to Iran
Transport 8 January 17:25
AZAL to open its sky to all airlines
Economy 27 December 2019 12:12
Azerbaijan Airlines talks its work during New Year holidays
Society 25 December 2019 13:33
AZAL announces 'Winter Sales Campaign'
Transport 17 December 2019 16:40
AZAL to significantly expand capabilities of its Flight Training Centre (PHOTO)
Business 16 December 2019 15:05
Heydar Aliyev İnternational Airport expands geography of flights and attracts new airlines
Business 10 December 2019 15:03
Latest
Turkmenistan’s Demiryollary OJSC extends tender to buy spares for locomotives, wagons
Tenders 13:03
Central Bank of Iran continues its foreign currency policies
Finance 12:44
Iran to lead Middle East’s oil & gas transmission pipeline length additions
Oil&Gas 12:42
WB increases its GDP growth forecast for Kazakhstan
Business 12:34
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 9
Finance 12:32
Uzbekistan position in World Passport Index revealed
Uzbekistan 12:31
Georgia plans to build tourist center on territory of largest HPP
Construction 12:28
Famous astronaut excluded from Azerbaijan's list of undesirable persons
Politics 12:20
Uzbekistan to hold tender with IFC support for construction of solar power plants
Oil&Gas 12:00